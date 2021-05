Adebayo had 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's win over the Cavaliers.

Adebayo has posted back-to-back double-doubles for the first time since early April and also tied his season-high mark for steals. The versatile big man has averaged 18.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game over his past 10 appearances.