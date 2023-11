Adebayo had 24 points (8-12 FG, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 loss to the Bulls.

Adebayo's free-throw shooting has been a revelation this season, as the big man is connecting on 83.0 percent of a career-best 7.3 attempts per game. Interestingly, Adebayo is attempting a career-low 31.7 percent of his shots at the rim through 12 games, so his foul-drawing prowess is helping compensate for a less efficient shot diet than previous campaigns.