Adebayo (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Bulls, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Adebayo will miss his third game in a row due to left knee tendinitis. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Adebayo will not travel with the team for Friday's game, and instead will "do a ton" of work in Miami. The team's next game comes Sunday at Orlando. Kelly Olynyk will likely receive another start at center.