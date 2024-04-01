Adebayo ended with 22 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-107 win over Washington.

Adebayo finished just one rebound shy of recording a double-double in what would've been his fourth time reaching that feat over his last five appearances. Adebayo is playing a prominent role for the Heat on both ends of the court, and even though this is still Jimmy Butler's team, Adebayo has been nothing of sensational over the last month. He finished March with averages of 17.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.