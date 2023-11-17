Adebayo provided 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 win over the Nets.

Adebayo has had better scoring performances of late, but his value is not exclusively tied to what he can do as an offensive weapon, so he still posted a decent fantasy stat line. Even though his double-double streak ended at four games, Adebayo has been one of the best big men in the league this month with averages of 22.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks across 35.0 minutes per game in eight contests.