Adebayo (hip) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite being listed as probable, Adebayo has been downgraded all the way to out due to a left hip contusion. With Kevin Love (personal) also out, Thomas Bryant and Orlando Robinson will likely receive increased playing time. Adebayo's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Knicks.