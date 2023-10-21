The Heat converted Swider's Exhibit 10 contract to a two-way deal Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With Miami upgrading guard Dru Smith to a standard NBA contract, Swider will join R.J. Hampton and Jamal Cain as the Heat's three two-way players entering the regular season. As a rookie in 2022-23, Swider made seven appearances for the Lakers last season but otherwise spent the bulk of the campaign in the G League. Swider is likely ticketed to spend significant time in the G League once again in 2023-24, this time with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.