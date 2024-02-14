The Heat recalled Swider from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce prior to Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The two-way player will provide additional depth for the parent club for its final two games before the All-Star break. Even while the Heat are expected to be without multiple key players Tuesday, Swider may not be a part of head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation. He's averaging 2.6 points in 4.9 minutes per game over nine NBA appearances this season.