Swider chipped in 21 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's 94-81 Summer League win over the Pelicans.

Swider kept his strong Summer League run going Saturday with his second straight double-double. He appeared in 10 regular-season NBA games during the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game between stints with Detroit and Toronto. The forward should continue to play a prominent role for the remainder of the summer.