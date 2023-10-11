Swider scored 17 points (5-9 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and two rebounds over 14 minutes in Tuesday's 113-109 preseason win over the Hornets.

Swider signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Heat on Aug. 6 after spending last season on the Lakers as a two-way player. With the departures of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent in free agency, Swider could establish a key bench role for himself if he's able to maintain his shooting touch during the preseason. He'll have his next opportunity Friday on the road against the Spurs.