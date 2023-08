Swider agreed to a deal with the Heat on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The terms of the deal are not yet known. A 6-foot-9 forward, Swider played college ball at Villanova and Syracuse before signing a two-way deal with the Lakers last summer. He appeared in seven NBA contests during his rookie campaign, averaging 1.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per game.