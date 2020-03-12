Jones posted 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 109-98 loss to the Hornets.

Jones has started 13 of Miami's last 15 games and while his production has not been very good, he remains capable of these scoring outbursts on any given night. For what is worth, this 23-point outing was his second-highest scoring performance of the season.