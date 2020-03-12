Heat's Derrick Jones: Goes off with 23-point effort
Jones posted 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 109-98 loss to the Hornets.
Jones has started 13 of Miami's last 15 games and while his production has not been very good, he remains capable of these scoring outbursts on any given night. For what is worth, this 23-point outing was his second-highest scoring performance of the season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.