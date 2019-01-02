Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Coming off bench Wednesday
Jones Jr. will come off the bench Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
With James Johnson (illness) back in the starting five, Jones will resume his usual role off the bench. When coming off the pine this season, Jones has averaged 5.5 points and 4.3 rebounds across 15.7 minutes.
