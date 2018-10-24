Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Doubtful to play vs. Knicks
Jones (foot) is not expected to play Wednesday against the Knicks.
While Jones was able to go through parts of Tuesday's practice, the Heat are planning to hold him out Wednesday as he works back from a foot injury. While James Johnson (hernia) will remain out, on a more positive note for the Heat, Justise Winslow will be available to make his season debut.
