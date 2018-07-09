Heat's Derrick Jones: Ruled out Tuesday
Jones (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's summer league game against the Jazz, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones was forced out of Sunday's contest against the Hornets after after just seven minutes when he landed awkwardly on his ankle, and it now looks like the Heat are going to exercise cautious with the high-flyer. There's no word on exactly how severe the ankle injury is, but given Jones already has a decent amount of NBA experience under his belt, there's no legitimate reason for him to be on the court at this point in the offseason.
