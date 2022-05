Vincent (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's Game 2 against Boston.

As has been the case for the entire postseason, Vincent remains on the injury report despite no tangible evidence that he's actually injured. Vincent started in place of Kyle Lowry (hamstring) in Game 1 and finished with 17 points, two rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes. With Lowry already ruled out for Game 2, Vincent should be in line for another start.