Vincent (knee) is available Wednesday against the Raptors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 24-year-old will continue to play through the soreness in his right knee, as he has all season. Vincent is averaging 8.8 minutes over the past four games and figures to have a similar role Wednesday with Goran Dragic (ankle) and Kendrick Nunn set to handle point duties.