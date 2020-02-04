Vincent tallied 27 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists and one rebound during Monday's win over Salt Lake City.

This was Vincent's most finest offensive outing with the Skyforce this season, as the guard tallied a team-high off the bench while reaching at least the 20-point mark for the second time in the past three matchups. Vincent is currently dropping 21.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in the G Leauge this season.