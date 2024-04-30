Jaquez suffered a hip injury during Monday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. He finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocks in 22 minutes.

Jaquez went to the locker room during the first half to be evaluated and quickly returned to the game, but he was ultimately held out of the fourth quarter due to tightness. "Just my right hip. Felt something give at the beginning of the second quarter going up for a rebound," said Jaquez after the game, per Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network. The team expects to identify the extent of his injury Tuesday morning.