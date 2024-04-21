Jaquez notched 16 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-94 loss to Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Jaquez once again stepped up for Miami while earning another starting nod in place of the injured Jimmy Butler (knee), handing out a team-high-tying assist total while ending as one of three Heat players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Jaquez started in 20 games during the regular season, posting 15 or more points in 12 of those starts.