Jaquez has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics due to a hip flexor strain, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez initially went to the locker room during the first half of Game 4 after experiencing tightness in his hip but quickly returned to action. However, he was sidelined for the entire fourth quarter and finished with only nine points and two boards in 22 minutes. With Jaquez joining Terry Rozier (neck) and Jimmy Butler (knee) on the sidelines for the potential elimination game, Delon Wright, Patty Mills, Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson are candidates for increased roles.