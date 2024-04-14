Jaquez racked up 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 win over Toronto.

Jaquez thrived in a starting role earlier this season, and while he had some problems adjusting to a bench role as the campaign progressed, there's no question the rookie out of UCLA was one of the league's best first-year players while also ending the season on a strong note. Jaquez should see decent minutes off the bench when the Heat take on the 76ers in the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday.