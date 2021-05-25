Butler finished Monday's Game 2 loss to Milwaukee with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 FT), four assists and two steals in 32 minutes.

After an exceedingly rough Game 1 (4-22 FG), Butler and the Heat never stood a chance Monday, as Milwaukee drilled 10 threes in the first quarter and jumped out to a 46-20 advantage. Despite a sustained 20-plus-point deficit, Butler played well into the second half and finished as the only Heat player north of 30 minutes. With their backs against the wall, the Heat will need a much better effort from Butler in Game 3 on Thursday to avoid letting the series slip away.