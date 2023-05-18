Butler closed Wednesday's 123-116 victory over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 35 points (12-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and six steals over 43 minutes.

Butler did it all for Miami in Wednesday's Game 1 victory on the road in Boston, leading all players in scoring while leading the team in shots made, assists, steals and minutes played. Butler, who scored 20 points in the second half alone, surpassed the 30-point mark for the first time since Game 5 of the Quarterfinal Round.