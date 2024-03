Butler didn't participate in Tuesday's morning shootaround due to a non-COVID illness but is probable for Miami's matchup against Golden State on Tuesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

While Butler was added to Miami's injury report a few hours before tipoff, it appears likely that he'll be able to suit up despite his illness. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 20.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.3 minutes per game.