Butler had 15 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Sunday's 121-84 win over the Cavaliers.

Butler only attempted six shots from the field -- his second-lowest mark of the season -- but still posted a decent stat line considering he only logged 24 minutes in a blowout win. Butler remains a key figure for the Heat, but his numbers are down from last season in almost every major category except three-point shooting percentage. He's still averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game, however.