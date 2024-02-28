Richardson (shoulder) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Nuggets.
Richardson's absence streak will extend to six games Thursday due to a dislocated right shoulder. The 30-year-old guard's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Utah.
