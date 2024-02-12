The Heat announced Monday that Richardson has been diagnosed with a dislocated right shoulder and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Richardson sustained a right shoulder injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against Boston and underwent an MRI on Monday. The issue will cost him multiple weeks, so he likely won't be back on the court until at least late February or early March. Duncan Robinson will likely have an opportunity to see increased playing time in Richardson's absence.