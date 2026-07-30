Josh Richardson: Hangs up shoes

Richardson announced his retirement Wednesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Richardson entered the league as the No. 40 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He had more than a few quality seasons. However, his best was during the 2018-19 campaign with Miami, where he averaged a career-best 16.6 points in 73 regular-season games. Richardson bounced around the league afterward, suiting up for the 76ers, Mavericks, Celtics, Spurs, Pelicans and again with the Heat before he was traded to Utah in February 2025, though he never played a game for the Jazz. Overall, Richardson appeared in 554 regular-season games, averaging 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 36.3 percent from deep across 28.5 minutes.