The Heat announced Monday that Richardson has been diagnosed with a dislocated right shoulder following an MRI and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Richardson sustained the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to Boston and was sent in for an MRI, which confirmed that he dislocated his right shoulder. He'll be sidelined for the Heat's final two games before the All-Star break and will likely miss time to begin the second half, with a clearer date for his return to come once he's re-evaluated. Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and Jaime Jaquez could all have higher minutes floors in Richardson's absence, while Haywood Highsmith should gain some security in the Miami rotation.