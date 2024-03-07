The Heat announced that Richardson underwent successful surgery to repair right shoulder instability Wednesday.
While Richardson will remain out for the rest of the season, he is expected to make a full recovery ahead of 2024-25. If Richardson opts into his $3.05 million player option, he could return to the Heat next year.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Out for remainder of season•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Still out Saturday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Remains out against Denver•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Out with dislocated shoulder•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Diagnosed with dislocated shoulder•