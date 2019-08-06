Nunn officially became a member of the Heat's 2019-20 roster Aug. 1 after the team guaranteed $150,000 of his $1.42 million salary for the upcoming season, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Along with Nunn, second-year forward Duncan Robinson will also be playing on a partially guaranteed contract heading into training camp. Nunn, a 24-year-old point guard who has yet to make his NBA debut, will have an additional $450,000 of his salary guaranteed if he remains on the Heat's opening-night roster. Nunn isn't expected to be a regular member of the Heat's rotation and will likely just be providing depth at the position behind Goran Dragic and Justise Winslow.