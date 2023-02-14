Nunn accumulated 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to the Warriors.

Nunn's 29 minutes and 13 points were both the most he's had since joining the Wizards at the end of January. He also notched six assists for a second straight game and has quietly been a solid producer off the bench over his first nine appearances as a Wizard, averaging 9.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 19.4 minutes during that stretch. If Nunn continues to play this well, he may surpass Delon Wright as the primary backup guard behind Monte Morris before too long.