Nunn provided three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two steals across five minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 loss to Orlando.

Nunn enjoyed consistent playing time for two months in January and February but has seen his playing time minimize since the start of March, averaging just 5.6 minutes over his eight appearances while not appearing in three games. As long as Washington's backcourt remains remotely healthy, there isn't much to see here in terms of Nunn's fantasy value.