Nunn logged 24 points (9-17 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 140-128 loss to the Bucks.

Nunn has been a usage monster, and there was writing on the wall that he was due to boom. He's shot the ball well since being traded to Washington. Nunn has legitimate streaming credibility on nights (like Tuesday) when the Wizards are operating with a skeleton crew.