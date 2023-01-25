Nunn (personal) will be available to play Tuesday against Dallas, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Nunn will be available to make his Washington debut after being dealt from the Heat on Monday. He's expected to serve in a depth role in the backcourt for his new squad.
