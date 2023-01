Nunn supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 victory over the Rockets.

Nunn surprisingly saw 22 minutes during his team debut, though he'll presumably see a reduction in role once Monte Morris (hamstring) returns. He'll mostly be competing for backup minutes at guard with Delon Wright and Jordan Goodwin. He may steal some time away from Corey Kispert as well.