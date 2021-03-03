Nunn scored six points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 36 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hawks.

Nunn maintained a big role in the absence of Jimmy Butler (knee) and Avery Bradley (calf) to lead the time in minutes and match Tyler Herro for most shots from the field. However, he struggled with his shot and didn't record a three for the first time in seven games. He did manage to contribute defensively, logging his third multi-steal game in his last six contests.