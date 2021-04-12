Nunn posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in Sunday's win over Portland.

After a string of six consecutive DNP-CDs, Nunn returned to the starting lineup Sunday night with Victor Oladipo (knee) sidelined. Nunn's 32 minutes set him on course for a well-rounded fantasy line, as he recorded a block and a steal in the same game for the first time since Feb. 24. With Oladipo set to miss at least the next three games, Nunn is a justifiable streaming option in Week 17.