Nunn will come off the bench to begin the Heat's first-round series against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

While Nunn has started every game in which he's appeared this season, the Heat will switch things up and presumably go with Goran Dragic as the starter, with Nunn coming off the bench. Nunn struggled through most of seeding play, averaging 10.8 points on 31.3 percent shooting, including 20.7 percent from downtown. He also missed three games after briefly exiting the bubble due to a personal issue.