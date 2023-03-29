Lowry (rest) won't play Wednesday against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Lowry will take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set after playing 24 minutes Tuesday. Gabe Vincent (back) is questionable, so if both of Miami's top point guards are sidelined, Victor Oladipo could see an increased workload, though the red-hot Tyler Herro figures to continue garnering as much usage as he can handle. Lowry's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Mavericks.