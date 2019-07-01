Heat's Maurice Harkless: Traded to Miami

Harkless was traded to the Heat on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Both Harkless and Meyers Leonard will head to Miami, while the Blazers bring in Hassan Whiteside as insurance while Jusuf Nurkic works back from a leg injury. Assuming he stays in Miami, Harkless will likely hold down a regular role off the bench, but he could struggle to gain fantasy relevance in most leagues.