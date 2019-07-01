Heat's Maurice Harkless: Traded to Miami
Harkless was traded to the Heat on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Both Harkless and Meyers Leonard will head to Miami, while the Blazers bring in Hassan Whiteside as insurance while Jusuf Nurkic works back from a leg injury. Assuming he stays in Miami, Harkless will likely hold down a regular role off the bench, but he could struggle to gain fantasy relevance in most leagues.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Second consecutive solid effort•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Strong performance in Game 1 loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Thrives in Game 3 win•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Hopes to play versus Nuggets•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: MRI confirms ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Status uncertain for Game 3•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...