Strus (finger) will warm up with the intention of playing in Friday's game against the Wizards, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Strus is officially listed as questionable, but it appears he's trending more toward probable. With Jimmy Butler (hand), Bam Adebayo (quadriceps), Kevin Love (ribs) and Tyler Herro (quadriceps) all out, Strus, if cleared, should be in Miami' starting lineup and see increased usage versus Washington.