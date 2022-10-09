The Heat have agreed to a deal with Mulder, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Heat waived Mulder in mid-July, but it seems the team likes him enough to give him another chance. However, he'd be nothing more than a deep bench option if he manages to make the Opening Night roster. The 28-year-old veteran appeared in 17 games last season with the Magic and Heat, averaging 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting just 31.2 percent from the field. He's never made more than 40 percent of his three-pointers in his three years in the league.