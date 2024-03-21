Mills tallied 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 107-104 win over Cleveland.

Mills has been a three-point specialist during his 15-year tenure in the NBA, but the Australian guard has gone 3-for-31 from beyond the arc over his last six outings. He got the start Wednesday with Duncan Robinson (back) out, but Mills would return to the bench if the former returns. Given Mills' recent struggles from three, head coach Erik Spoelstra could also insert Jaime Jaquez back into the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pelicans if Robinson is unable to suit up.