Mills had two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 100-88 loss to Denver.

Mills wasn't able to connect on his three shots from beyond the arc Wednesday. He's gone 1-for-7 from three over his last two games in limited time off the bench. Mills will look to get his shooting stroke back Friday in the first game of a home-and-home series against the Pistons.