Mills supplied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and two rebounds across 16 minutes during Friday's 107-100 loss to the Thunder.

Mills doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside due to his minimal role off the bench, but he made his presence felt Friday, missing just two shots from the field and registering double-digit points despite logging just 16 minutes. Mills is expected to see minor minutes off the bench going forward, and while this outing was a successful one, he's better suited to remain on the wire in most formats.