Mills has agreed to a deal with Miami on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mills signing with Miami for the rest of the season adds another veteran guard to a backcourt rotation, joining fellow new addition Delon Wright. Tyler Herro (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) are amid multi-game absences for the Heat, but Mills likely profiles as third-string depth given his defensive limitations. The 35-year-old exceeded 10 minutes of action on nine occasions for the Hawks this season, yielding 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 39.5 percent shooting from the field.

