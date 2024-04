Mills closed Monday's 102-88 loss to Boston in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes.

Mills played a few extra minutes in the loss as the Heat fell to the Celtics in Game 4. Although they managed to win away from home in Game 2, there is a decent chance this series will come to an end Wednesday. Beyond this season, it's hard to see Mills having any sustainable fantasy value.