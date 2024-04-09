Rozier (neck) has been downgraded to out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After being downgraded from questionable to doubtful earlier in the day, Rozier has been officially ruled out and will miss Tuesday's contest against the Hawks. His availability to face the Mavericks on Wednesday should be in question as well. With Rozier out, expect Patty Mills to feature in the backcourt alongside Tyler Herro, while Delon Wright and Caleb Martin are also candidates for increased roles.